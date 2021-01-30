$4.95 Billion in Sales Expected for Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) to report $4.95 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Applied Materials’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $4.95 billion and the highest is $4.96 billion. Applied Materials posted sales of $4.16 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 19%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Applied Materials will report full year sales of $19.76 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $19.17 billion to $20.38 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $20.93 billion, with estimates ranging from $19.12 billion to $22.76 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Applied Materials.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.08. Applied Materials had a net margin of 21.04% and a return on equity of 40.65%. The firm had revenue of $4.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on AMAT shares. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $82.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Craig Hallum increased their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $89.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Argus upped their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $80.00 to $96.00 in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.92.

In other Applied Materials news, SVP Omkaram Nalamasu sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.50, for a total value of $69,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in Applied Materials in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in Applied Materials in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Norway Savings Bank acquired a new position in Applied Materials in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Applied Materials in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Sun Life Financial INC acquired a new position in Applied Materials in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMAT opened at $96.68 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $93.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.76. Applied Materials has a 12-month low of $36.64 and a 12-month high of $110.88. The firm has a market cap of $88.40 billion, a PE ratio of 24.66, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 25th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 24th. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is 21.10%.

About Applied Materials

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

