42,475 Shares in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:EWRE) Acquired by James Investment Research Inc.

James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:EWRE) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 42,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,237,000. James Investment Research Inc. owned about 0.06% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Real Estate ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EWRE. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Real Estate ETF by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 41,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,078,000 after acquiring an additional 6,186 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Real Estate ETF by 92.4% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 28,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $732,000 after acquiring an additional 13,596 shares during the period. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,993,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Real Estate ETF by 10,452.7% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 38,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,120,000 after acquiring an additional 38,257 shares during the period.

EWRE opened at $29.44 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.46. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Real Estate ETF has a 12 month low of $18.74 and a 12 month high of $33.55.

