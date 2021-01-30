$434.68 Million in Sales Expected for J2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCOM) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that J2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCOM) will report $434.68 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for J2 Global’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $433.60 million and the highest estimate coming in at $436.88 million. J2 Global reported sales of $405.59 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 7.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, February 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that J2 Global will report full year sales of $1.46 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.45 billion to $1.46 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.60 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.52 billion to $1.65 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow J2 Global.

Get J2 Global alerts:

J2 Global (NASDAQ:JCOM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.26. J2 Global had a return on equity of 26.87% and a net margin of 15.12%. The firm had revenue of $356.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $338.56 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.70 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered J2 Global from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on J2 Global from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on J2 Global from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Barclays lifted their target price on J2 Global from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, TheStreet raised J2 Global from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. J2 Global currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.45.

Shares of JCOM opened at $102.64 on Wednesday. J2 Global has a 12-month low of $53.24 and a 12-month high of $107.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $97.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.53.

In related news, Director Richard S. Ressler sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.67, for a total value of $19,534,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO R Scott Turicchi sold 1,727 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $155,430.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 294,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,465,310. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 215,550 shares of company stock valued at $21,033,766. Corporate insiders own 6.11% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. bought a new stake in J2 Global during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of J2 Global during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of J2 Global by 105.0% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 576 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of J2 Global during the second quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of J2 Global during the third quarter worth $61,000.

About J2 Global

J2 Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides Internet services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fax and Martech; Voice, Backup, Security, and Consumer Privacy and Protection; and Digital Media. It offers cloud services, which includes online fax services under the eFax, sFax, MyFax, eFax Plus, eFax Pro, eFax Secure, eFax Corporate, and eFax Developer brands; on-demand voice, cloud phone, and unified communications services under the eVoice, Line2, and Onebox names; online backup and disaster recovery, sync storage, veeam services, and synchronization and sharing solutions under the KeepItSafe, LiveDrive, LiveVault, OffsiteDataSync, and SugarSync names; email security, web security, and endpoint protection services under the VIPRE and Excel Micro brands; email marketing and delivery services under the Campaigner and SMTP names; virtual private network services under the IPVanish and Encrypt.me; IP licensing services; and customer support services.

Recommended Story: How does quantitative easing work?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on J2 Global (JCOM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for J2 Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J2 Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.