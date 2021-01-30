$468.97 Million in Sales Expected for BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF) This Quarter

Brokerages expect BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF) to report $468.97 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for BOK Financial’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $461.80 million to $476.10 million. BOK Financial posted sales of $441.68 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.2%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BOK Financial will report full year sales of $1.86 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.84 billion to $1.90 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.85 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.80 billion to $1.88 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for BOK Financial.

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The bank reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.29. BOK Financial had a return on equity of 7.73% and a net margin of 18.23%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.56 EPS.

BOKF has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BOK Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $81.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of BOK Financial from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of BOK Financial from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of BOK Financial from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of BOK Financial from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.86.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Probity Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of BOK Financial by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. now owns 12,154 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $626,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BOK Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of BOK Financial by 18.9% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,803 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of BOK Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of BOK Financial by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 71,674 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,692,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. 41.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BOK Financial stock opened at $73.86 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market cap of $5.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.31 and a beta of 1.58. BOK Financial has a fifty-two week low of $34.57 and a fifty-two week high of $82.81.

BOK Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for BOKF, NA that provides various financial products and services in Oklahoma, Texas, New Mexico, Northwest Arkansas, Colorado, Arizona, and Kansas/Missouri. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, and Wealth Management.

