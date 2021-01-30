500.com (NYSE:WBAI) Sets New 1-Year High at $15.00

500.com Limited (NYSE:WBAI) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $15.00 and last traded at $14.31, with a volume of 2996 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.11.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $8.81 and its 200-day moving average is $4.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $449.04 million, a P/E ratio of -6.01 and a beta of 1.42.

500.com (NYSE:WBAI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 20th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter. 500.com had a negative net margin of 2,115.05% and a negative return on equity of 86.49%. The company had revenue of $0.91 million during the quarter.

500.com Company Profile (NYSE:WBAI)

500.com Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online gaming services primarily in the People's Republic of China and Europe. It operates online gaming sites, such as Multilotto.com, Multilotto.net, multilotto.co.uk, and multilotto.ie; and provides users with various casino services, including online slot machines and online table games, as well as secondary lottery services.

