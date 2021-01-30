$543.91 Million in Sales Expected for Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) to post sales of $543.91 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Woodward’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $521.14 million and the highest is $568.20 million. Woodward reported sales of $720.36 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 24.5%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, February 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Woodward will report full year sales of $2.39 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.30 billion to $2.54 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $2.63 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.56 billion to $2.80 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Woodward.

Get Woodward alerts:

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The technology company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $531.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $520.33 million. Woodward had a net margin of 9.25% and a return on equity of 15.51%.

WWD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Woodward from $100.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Woodward from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Truist upgraded shares of Woodward from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $101.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Barclays lowered shares of Woodward from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Woodward in a report on Sunday, December 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $108.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.38.

In other Woodward news, CFO Robert F. Weber, Jr. sold 30,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.75, for a total value of $3,476,925.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 56,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,523,881.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul Donovan sold 1,695 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.21, for a total transaction of $200,365.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 52,400 shares of company stock valued at $5,983,238. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cooke & Bieler LP grew its position in Woodward by 3.2% in the third quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 1,613,501 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $129,338,000 after acquiring an additional 50,230 shares in the last quarter. Snyder Capital Management L P grew its position in shares of Woodward by 4.6% during the third quarter. Snyder Capital Management L P now owns 867,531 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $69,541,000 after buying an additional 38,459 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Woodward by 114.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 540,692 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,306,000 after buying an additional 288,545 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Woodward by 8.7% during the third quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 493,029 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,521,000 after buying an additional 39,638 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Woodward during the third quarter worth approximately $17,543,000. 81.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:WWD traded down $3.25 on Friday, reaching $111.95. The stock had a trading volume of 396,570 shares, compared to its average volume of 288,498. The company has a market cap of $7.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $121.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.60. Woodward has a 12-month low of $46.51 and a 12-month high of $127.91.

About Woodward

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment offers fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles; and flight deck controls, actuators, servo controls, and motors and sensors for aircraft that are used on commercial and private aircraft and rotorcraft, as well as on military fixed-wing aircraft and rotorcraft, guided weapons, and other defense systems.

Featured Story: Reverse Stock Split

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Woodward (WWD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Woodward Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Woodward and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.