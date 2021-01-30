569 Shares in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) Bought by Trust Asset Management LLC

Trust Asset Management LLC bought a new position in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 569 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of ANSYS in the fourth quarter worth $275,000. Inverness Counsel LLC NY increased its position in ANSYS by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY now owns 45,925 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $16,708,000 after purchasing an additional 3,396 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its position in ANSYS by 48.5% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 153 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Great Diamond Partners LLC increased its position in ANSYS by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 765 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its position in ANSYS by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 3,255 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,060,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. 89.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get ANSYS alerts:

ANSS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of ANSYS from $310.00 to $348.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of ANSYS in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $310.50.

In related news, CEO Ajei Gopal sold 22,058 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.87, for a total value of $7,452,736.46. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 190,145 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,244,291.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Maria T. Shields sold 14,296 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.87, for a total transaction of $5,259,069.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 43,854 shares of company stock worth $15,450,581. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ANSS stock opened at $354.37 on Friday. ANSYS, Inc. has a 12 month low of $200.07 and a 12 month high of $380.76. The stock has a market cap of $30.43 billion, a PE ratio of 80.17 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $362.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $331.68.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The software maker reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.10. ANSYS had a net margin of 24.88% and a return on equity of 12.09%. The firm had revenue of $367.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $365.67 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.42 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that ANSYS, Inc. will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ANSYS Profile

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. The company offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its engineering simulation technologies are built; multiphysics software to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, and electronics in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite, which delivers cross-physics parallel processing capabilities for simulation software; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

Read More: What are the FAANG Stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANSS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS).

Receive News & Ratings for ANSYS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANSYS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.