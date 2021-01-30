$6.96 Billion in Sales Expected for Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) to report sales of $6.96 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Capital One Financial’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $6.65 billion to $7.11 billion. Capital One Financial posted sales of $7.25 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 4%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, April 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Capital One Financial will report full year sales of $28.48 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $26.92 billion to $29.60 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $29.95 billion, with estimates ranging from $28.76 billion to $31.44 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Capital One Financial.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.85 by $2.44. The business had revenue of $7.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.92 billion. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 3.05% and a net margin of 4.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.49 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Capital One Financial from $93.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Evercore ISI upgraded Capital One Financial from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Capital One Financial from $131.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Capital One Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $122.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Capital One Financial from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $115.12.

In other news, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 32,490 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.80, for a total value of $2,462,742.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,590,797 shares in the company, valued at $272,182,412.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert M. Alexander sold 30,645 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.00, for a total value of $3,187,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 81,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,501,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 316,441 shares of company stock valued at $27,142,033 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of COF. Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new position in Capital One Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 1,085.7% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 1,000.0% in the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional lifted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 48.0% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COF stock traded down $2.58 on Friday, hitting $104.26. The company had a trading volume of 3,535,432 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,015,400. The firm has a market cap of $47.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $102.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Capital One Financial has a twelve month low of $38.00 and a twelve month high of $115.48.

Capital One Financial Company Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

