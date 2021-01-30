$610,000.00 in Sales Expected for Nabriva Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:NBRV) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Nabriva Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:NBRV) will post sales of $610,000.00 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Nabriva Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $860,000.00 and the lowest estimate coming in at $350,000.00. Nabriva Therapeutics posted sales of $330,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 84.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nabriva Therapeutics will report full year sales of $4.11 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.92 million to $6.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $16.34 million, with estimates ranging from $7.01 million to $32.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Nabriva Therapeutics.

Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.38 million. Nabriva Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,682.55% and a negative return on equity of 129.80%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Nabriva Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Nabriva Therapeutics has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.83.

Shares of NASDAQ NBRV traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 683,146 shares, compared to its average volume of 890,669. Nabriva Therapeutics has a one year low of $2.31 and a one year high of $16.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 4.95 and a quick ratio of 4.42. The stock has a market cap of $395.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.44 and a beta of 1.91. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.24.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC boosted its position in Nabriva Therapeutics by 77.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,261,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,958,000 after purchasing an additional 1,418,800 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nabriva Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $343,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Nabriva Therapeutics by 72.4% during the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 633,831 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $338,000 after buying an additional 266,166 shares during the period. Finally, Exane Derivatives boosted its holdings in shares of Nabriva Therapeutics by 22.5% during the 3rd quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 134,886 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 24,808 shares during the period. 23.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Nabriva Therapeutics

Nabriva Therapeutics plc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of novel anti-infective agents to treat serious infections. The company's lead product candidate is lefamulin, a semi-synthetic pleuromutilin antibiotic for the treatment of community-acquired bacterial pneumonia; for the treatment of acute bacterial skin and skin structure infection; and that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of pediatric infections, as well as sexually transmitted infections, osteomyelitis, and prosthetic joint infections.

