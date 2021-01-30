620 Shares in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) Bought by Accel Wealth Management

Accel Wealth Management bought a new position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 620 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sanders Capital LLC raised its holdings in Micron Technology by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 29,258,834 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,498,842,000 after purchasing an additional 2,455,277 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in Micron Technology by 35.3% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 18,026,673 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $846,533,000 after buying an additional 4,699,280 shares in the last quarter. Himalaya Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Micron Technology by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter. Himalaya Capital Management LLC now owns 11,476,523 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $538,938,000 after buying an additional 1,567,100 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Micron Technology by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 9,995,052 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $469,368,000 after buying an additional 674,441 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Micron Technology by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,664,583 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $312,968,000 after buying an additional 407,484 shares in the last quarter. 80.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:MU opened at $78.27 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.13 and a 12 month high of $87.25. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $75.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.22. The company has a market cap of $87.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.54, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.37.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 6th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $5.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.66 billion. Micron Technology had a net margin of 13.59% and a return on equity of 8.46%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 3.64 EPS for the current year.

In other Micron Technology news, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 27,640 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $1,520,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 198,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,934,440. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Joel L. Poppen sold 4,985 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.66, for a total transaction of $392,120.10. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 301,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,748,869.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 204,740 shares of company stock valued at $13,839,070. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Micron Technology from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Micron Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. TheStreet lowered Micron Technology from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Micron Technology from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on Micron Technology from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.19.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It offers memory and storage technologies, including DRAM, NAND, NOR, and 3D XPoint memory under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

