6,701 Shares in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Acquired by Krueger & Catalano Capital Partners LLC

Krueger & Catalano Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 6,701 shares of the railroad operator’s stock, valued at approximately $1,395,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Holloway Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Union Pacific in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Union Pacific in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Union Pacific by 196.8% in the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 187 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Union Pacific in the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Provident Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Union Pacific in the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on UNP shares. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Union Pacific from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Union Pacific from $212.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Raymond James dropped their target price on Union Pacific from $250.00 to $245.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Union Pacific from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Union Pacific from $220.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Union Pacific presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $203.38.

Shares of UNP stock traded down $3.82 on Friday, hitting $197.47. 3,508,101 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,210,627. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $133.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50-day moving average of $207.84 and a 200 day moving average of $196.99. Union Pacific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $105.08 and a fifty-two week high of $221.28.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.11. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 31.71% and a net margin of 27.40%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.02 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 8.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

