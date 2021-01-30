6,736 Shares in Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Acquired by Accel Wealth Management

Accel Wealth Management acquired a new position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 6,736 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $59,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in F. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC raised its holdings in Ford Motor by 83.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 25,725 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 11,676 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives raised its holdings in Ford Motor by 54.1% in the 3rd quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 355,712 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $2,369,000 after acquiring an additional 124,952 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in Ford Motor by 23.7% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 15,784 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 3,023 shares during the period. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC grew its position in Ford Motor by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 13,700 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Finally, Ballew Advisors Inc grew its position in Ford Motor by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ballew Advisors Inc now owns 25,933 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 1,860 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 48.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on F. TheStreet raised shares of Ford Motor from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of Ford Motor in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Benchmark lifted their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Ford Motor from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $9.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Ford Motor currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.19.

Shares of F stock opened at $10.53 on Friday. Ford Motor has a 1 year low of $3.96 and a 1 year high of $12.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company has a market cap of $41.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -263.25, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.27.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $34.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.70 billion. Ford Motor had a negative net margin of 0.12% and a positive return on equity of 2.48%. Equities research analysts expect that Ford Motor will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

About Ford Motor

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford cars, trucks, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

