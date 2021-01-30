$686.80 Million in Sales Expected for Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) will report $686.80 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Teleflex’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $683.90 million to $689.80 million. Teleflex reported sales of $680.95 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.9%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Teleflex will report full year sales of $2.51 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.51 billion to $2.52 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $2.84 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.82 billion to $2.89 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Teleflex.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The medical technology company reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.53. Teleflex had a net margin of 14.66% and a return on equity of 16.33%. The firm had revenue of $628.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $618.18 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.97 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on TFX shares. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Teleflex from $406.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Teleflex from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Teleflex from $425.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Teleflex from $382.00 to $441.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Teleflex from $420.00 to $405.00 in a report on Friday, October 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Teleflex currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $421.27.

In other Teleflex news, VP Cameron P. Hicks sold 2,985 shares of Teleflex stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $371.00, for a total transaction of $1,107,435.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 11,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,133,682. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TFX. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,919,165 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,674,581,000 after purchasing an additional 95,771 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Teleflex by 43.0% during the third quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 171,950 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $58,535,000 after buying an additional 51,725 shares during the last quarter. Natixis boosted its stake in Teleflex by 1,333.8% during the third quarter. Natixis now owns 54,241 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $18,465,000 after buying an additional 50,458 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Teleflex in the 3rd quarter valued at $16,914,000. Finally, Polar Capital LLP increased its stake in shares of Teleflex by 58.4% in the 3rd quarter. Polar Capital LLP now owns 120,563 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $41,042,000 after acquiring an additional 44,433 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Teleflex stock traded down $3.87 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $377.63. The stock had a trading volume of 174,486 shares, compared to its average volume of 222,726. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $397.45 and its 200 day moving average is $373.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Teleflex has a twelve month low of $221.27 and a twelve month high of $414.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.59 billion, a PE ratio of 48.60, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.14.

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters and related devices, including catheter positioning systems for use in the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

