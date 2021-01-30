$7.08 Billion in Sales Expected for Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) to post $7.08 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Deere & Company’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $7.31 billion and the lowest is $6.90 billion. Deere & Company posted sales of $6.53 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 8.4%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Friday, February 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Deere & Company will report full-year sales of $35.13 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $34.72 billion to $35.52 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $38.56 billion, with estimates ranging from $37.62 billion to $39.19 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Deere & Company.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.95. The firm had revenue of $8.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.30 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 22.17% and a net margin of 7.74%.

DE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Vertical Research initiated coverage on Deere & Company in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $345.00 price target for the company. Bank of America raised their price target on Deere & Company from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Barclays raised their price objective on Deere & Company from $250.00 to $263.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Citigroup lifted their price target on Deere & Company from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Deere & Company from $201.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $276.05.

In related news, insider Rajesh Kalathur sold 44,169 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.43, for a total transaction of $11,370,425.67. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 75,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,424,123.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Marc A. Howze sold 14,619 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.00, for a total transaction of $4,224,891.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 35,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,380,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 121,468 shares of company stock valued at $31,836,175. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First United Bank Trust raised its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. First United Bank Trust now owns 3,206 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $863,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 288.2% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 100,262 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $22,219,000 after acquiring an additional 74,433 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the third quarter worth approximately $1,160,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,808 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $487,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in Deere & Company by 1,039.4% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 37,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,333,000 after acquiring an additional 34,300 shares in the last quarter. 66.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE DE opened at $288.80 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $90.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.96. Deere & Company has a fifty-two week low of $106.14 and a fifty-two week high of $306.96. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $281.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $235.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.24.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be issued a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.98%.

Deere & Company Company Profile

Deere & Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment provides various agriculture and turf equipment, and related service parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; tillage, seeding, and application equipment comprising sprayers, nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery; self-propelled forage harvesters and attachments, balers, and mowers; riding lawn equipment, golf course equipment, utility vehicles, and commercial mowing equipment along with associated implements; integrated agricultural solutions and precision technologies; and other outdoor power products.

