703 Shares in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) Bought by Centaurus Financial Inc.

Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 703 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ADSK. Sun Life Financial INC acquired a new position in shares of Autodesk during the third quarter worth $30,000. Pinnacle Bank grew its stake in shares of Autodesk by 49.5% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 136 shares of the software company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of Autodesk during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. TFC Financial Management acquired a new position in shares of Autodesk during the third quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in Autodesk by 190.4% in the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 212 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Autodesk stock opened at $277.43 on Friday. Autodesk, Inc. has a 12-month low of $125.38 and a 12-month high of $321.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.62. The stock has a market cap of $61.00 billion, a PE ratio of 144.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a 50-day moving average of $302.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $259.11.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The software company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.08. Autodesk had a net margin of 11.74% and a negative return on equity of 1,423.72%. The company had revenue of $952.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $940.00 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Autodesk, Inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ADSK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $290.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $275.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $265.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $282.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $235.00 to $266.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Autodesk presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $282.67.

Autodesk Profile

Autodesk, Inc operates as a software design and services company worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD, a professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization software; AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections software products for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment industries.

