7,308 Shares in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) Purchased by Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV

Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV bought a new position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 7,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC boosted its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1,350.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 6,673 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 55.3% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,984 shares in the last quarter. Centric Wealth Management purchased a new position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $476,000. APCM Wealth Management for Individuals lifted its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 3.9% in the third quarter. APCM Wealth Management for Individuals now owns 16,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after acquiring an additional 627 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bangor Savings Bank lifted its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1.7% in the third quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 237,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,364,000 after acquiring an additional 3,962 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA SCHE opened at $31.64 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.58. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $18.32 and a 1-year high of $33.48.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Profile

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

Featured Story: Sell-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.