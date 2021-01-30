74,541 Shares in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:BIV) Purchased by Safir Wealth Advisors LLC

Safir Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:BIV) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 74,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,921,000. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares comprises about 6.4% of Safir Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BHF RG Capital Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. BHF RG Capital Inc. now owns 93,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,657,000 after acquiring an additional 9,961 shares during the last quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 72,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,690,000 after acquiring an additional 1,449 shares during the last quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co acquired a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter valued at about $276,000. Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter valued at about $908,000. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 43.4% in the 3rd quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 9,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $920,000 after buying an additional 2,995 shares during the period.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $92.17 on Friday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $83.21 and a 1-year high of $94.43. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $92.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $93.23.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

