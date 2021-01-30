$780.90 Million in Sales Expected for MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) to announce $780.90 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for MSC Industrial Direct’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $805.70 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $769.00 million. MSC Industrial Direct posted sales of $786.09 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th.

On average, analysts expect that MSC Industrial Direct will report full year sales of $3.20 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.16 billion to $3.24 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $3.36 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.31 billion to $3.46 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow MSC Industrial Direct.

Get MSC Industrial Direct alerts:

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $771.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $771.54 million. MSC Industrial Direct had a net margin of 7.14% and a return on equity of 20.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.21 EPS.

MSM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised MSC Industrial Direct from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Stephens started coverage on MSC Industrial Direct in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on MSC Industrial Direct from $75.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $82.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. MSC Industrial Direct has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.88.

In related news, EVP Douglas E. Jones sold 10,713 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total transaction of $889,179.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Edward F. Martin, Jr. sold 871 shares of MSC Industrial Direct stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.64, for a total value of $71,108.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 28.44% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MSM. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in MSC Industrial Direct by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,006 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,978,000 after purchasing an additional 2,075 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 9.9% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,020 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $512,000 after buying an additional 635 shares during the period. Verity & Verity LLC raised its stake in MSC Industrial Direct by 10.7% during the third quarter. Verity & Verity LLC now owns 50,239 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,245,000 after buying an additional 4,868 shares during the last quarter. Martin Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in MSC Industrial Direct by 14.3% in the third quarter. Martin Capital Partners LLC now owns 64,139 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,059,000 after buying an additional 8,025 shares during the period. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in MSC Industrial Direct by 114,755.6% during the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 10,337 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $654,000 after acquiring an additional 10,328 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MSM opened at $77.57 on Wednesday. MSC Industrial Direct has a 1 year low of $44.93 and a 1 year high of $87.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.25 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.62.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 12th were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 11th. MSC Industrial Direct’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.29%.

MSC Industrial Direct Company Profile

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. Its MRO products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

Recommended Story: What is a stock split?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on MSC Industrial Direct (MSM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for MSC Industrial Direct Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSC Industrial Direct and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.