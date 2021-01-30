880 Shares in The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK) Purchased by Newton One Investments LLC

Newton One Investments LLC purchased a new stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 880 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 32.7% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,045,956 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $300,687,000 after acquiring an additional 2,227,273 shares in the last quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA increased its position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 3,045.7% during the 3rd quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 5,815,276 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $192,369,000 after purchasing an additional 5,630,409 shares during the last quarter. Simcoe Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Simcoe Capital Management LLC now owns 1,659,939 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,911,000 after purchasing an additional 112,353 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 1,333,906 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,126,000 after purchasing an additional 8,936 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,022,065 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,810,000 after purchasing an additional 47,085 shares during the last quarter. 81.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Liberty SiriusXM Group alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th.

LSXMK traded down $0.78 on Friday, hitting $40.56. 879,429 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,069,865. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.93. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a 12 month low of $23.01 and a 12 month high of $51.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.32 billion, a PE ratio of 56.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.28.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.38). The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Liberty SiriusXM Group will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group Profile

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiaries, engages in entertainment business in the United States and Canada. It features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels, and infotainment services through proprietary satellite radio systems, as well as from internet through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

Featured Story: CD Ladder

Receive News & Ratings for The Liberty SiriusXM Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Liberty SiriusXM Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.