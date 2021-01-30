903 Shares in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) Purchased by Centaurus Financial Inc.

Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $254,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNOW. SC US Ttgp LTD. bought a new stake in Snowflake during the third quarter worth about $4,383,549,000. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in Snowflake during the third quarter worth about $974,876,000. Sands Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Snowflake during the third quarter worth approximately $570,886,000. SALESFORCE.COM Inc. acquired a new position in Snowflake during the third quarter worth approximately $522,917,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in Snowflake during the third quarter worth approximately $353,751,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SNOW stock opened at $272.45 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $304.50. Snowflake Inc. has a 1 year low of $208.55 and a 1 year high of $429.00.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 1st. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $159.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.65 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 118.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.92) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Snowflake Inc. will post -1.77 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SNOW. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Snowflake from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Snowflake from $220.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. JMP Securities boosted their price target on Snowflake from $285.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on Snowflake from $300.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Snowflake from $277.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $290.13.

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data. Its platform is used by various organizations of various sizes in a range of industries.

