909 Shares in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) Bought by Exane Derivatives

Exane Derivatives purchased a new position in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 909 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $290,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SEDG. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 2.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 70,405 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,653,000 after acquiring an additional 1,581 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 1.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,790,184 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $526,001,000 after acquiring an additional 43,978 shares during the period. Avitas Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in SolarEdge Technologies during the third quarter valued at $434,000. Bright Rock Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in SolarEdge Technologies during the third quarter valued at $1,668,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 28.3% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,634 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,156,000 after buying an additional 4,773 shares during the period. 77.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SEDG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Roth Capital raised their price objective on SolarEdge Technologies from $191.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on SolarEdge Technologies from $371.00 to $387.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Oppenheimer lowered SolarEdge Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Truist initiated coverage on SolarEdge Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $435.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on SolarEdge Technologies from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $256.58.

In other SolarEdge Technologies news, CFO Ronen Faier sold 279 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $331.02, for a total transaction of $92,354.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 61,320 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,298,146.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director More Avery sold 2,841 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.72, for a total value of $837,299.52. Following the sale, the director now owns 119,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,245,859.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,384 shares of company stock valued at $1,715,530 over the last quarter. 2.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ SEDG opened at $288.33 on Friday. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $67.02 and a one year high of $377.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $316.55 and a 200 day moving average of $250.53. The company has a market capitalization of $14.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.31, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 3.79 and a current ratio of 4.56.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.28. SolarEdge Technologies had a return on equity of 19.31% and a net margin of 11.55%. The company had revenue of $338.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $342.36 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.21 EPS. SolarEdge Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SolarEdge Technologies Company Profile

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. Its SolarEdge system consists of inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, smart energy management solutions, and a cloud-based monitoring platform.

