9,790 Shares in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) Purchased by Venture Visionary Partners LLC

Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 9,790 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $975,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new position in Prologis in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Prologis by 512.2% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 251 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Prologis in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Prologis in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, TFC Financial Management acquired a new position in Prologis in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 94.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PLD opened at $103.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. Prologis, Inc. has a one year low of $59.82 and a one year high of $112.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.87, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $98.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.66.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.54). Prologis had a return on equity of 4.67% and a net margin of 38.21%. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $993.87 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Prologis, Inc. will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 18th were given a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 17th. Prologis’s payout ratio is 70.09%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on PLD shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Prologis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $111.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Evercore ISI raised Prologis from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $121.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday. BTIG Research boosted their price target on Prologis from $100.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Prologis in a research report on Friday, October 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $126.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $111.14.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of September 30, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 976 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

