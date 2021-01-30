986 Shares in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) Bought by Ninepoint Partners LP

Ninepoint Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 986 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $440,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of MSCI by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,792,642 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,423,478,000 after acquiring an additional 64,278 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in MSCI by 4.2% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,804,221 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,000,491,000 after purchasing an additional 112,291 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in MSCI by 6.9% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,014,821 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $361,305,000 after purchasing an additional 65,110 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in MSCI by 2.0% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 548,819 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $195,772,000 after purchasing an additional 10,903 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of MSCI by 9.2% during the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 533,735 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $190,426,000 after purchasing an additional 44,939 shares during the period. 89.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MSCI stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $395.30. 901,334 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 584,872. The firm has a market cap of $32.77 billion, a PE ratio of 59.09 and a beta of 0.91. MSCI Inc. has a 1-year low of $218.65 and a 1-year high of $455.81. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $429.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $385.98.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The technology company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by ($0.02). MSCI had a net margin of 34.28% and a negative return on equity of 226.94%. The company had revenue of $443.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $434.64 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.67 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that MSCI Inc. will post 7.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 19th will be issued a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 18th. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.45%.

In other MSCI news, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $424.17, for a total value of $1,060,425.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 270,859 shares in the company, valued at $114,890,262.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Scott A. Crum sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $395.00, for a total transaction of $395,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 28,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,170,205. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,000 shares of company stock worth $2,401,025 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.94% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MSCI. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of MSCI from $422.00 to $448.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays increased their price target on MSCI from $360.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Atlantic Securities lowered MSCI from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on MSCI in a research report on Monday, October 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $416.00 target price on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $401.33.

About MSCI

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG, and Real Estate. The Index segment primarily provides equity indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including index-linked product creation and performance benchmarking, as well as portfolio construction and rebalancing, broker-dealer structured products, and asset allocation.

