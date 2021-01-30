A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fourteen analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $51.22.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AOS. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of A. O. Smith from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on A. O. Smith from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Smith Barney Citigroup initiated coverage on A. O. Smith in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. UBS Group lowered A. O. Smith from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on shares of A. O. Smith in a report on Friday, October 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $59.00 price target for the company.

In other A. O. Smith news, VP Robert J. Heideman sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.37, for a total transaction of $56,370.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 11,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $662,967.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Patricia K. Ackerman sold 14,000 shares of A. O. Smith stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.39, for a total value of $789,460.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,871 shares in the company, valued at $161,895.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 97,069 shares of company stock worth $5,331,415 over the last 90 days. 0.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of A. O. Smith during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 2,795.2% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,216 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in A. O. Smith during the third quarter valued at approximately $75,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in A. O. Smith during the third quarter worth approximately $97,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in A. O. Smith in the third quarter worth approximately $111,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AOS opened at $54.30 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.77 billion, a PE ratio of 27.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $56.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.40. A. O. Smith has a 12-month low of $33.81 and a 12-month high of $60.45.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.15. A. O. Smith had a net margin of 11.25% and a return on equity of 19.29%. The company had revenue of $834.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $769.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that A. O. Smith will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Friday, January 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 28th. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.85%.

About A. O. Smith

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels and motels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; residential and commercial boilers for space heating applications in hospitals, schools, hotels, and other commercial buildings; and water treatment products, including on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon and reverse osmosis products, point-of-entry water softeners, and whole-home water filtration products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

