A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) Reaches New 12-Month High on Strong Earnings

A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as high as $59.82 and last traded at $58.56, with a volume of 24660 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $53.19.

The industrial products company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $834.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $769.10 million. A. O. Smith had a return on equity of 19.29% and a net margin of 11.25%. The company’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.56 EPS.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 29th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 28th. A. O. Smith’s payout ratio is 46.85%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on AOS shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on A. O. Smith in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $59.00 price target for the company. Smith Barney Citigroup assumed coverage on A. O. Smith in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. DA Davidson raised their target price on A. O. Smith from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on A. O. Smith from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, UBS Group lowered A. O. Smith from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.22.

In other A. O. Smith news, Director Ajita G. Rajendra sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.02, for a total transaction of $2,801,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 141,212 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,910,696.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Robert J. Heideman sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.37, for a total value of $56,370.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 11,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $662,967.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 97,069 shares of company stock valued at $5,331,415. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AOS. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 51.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 813,266 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,364,000 after buying an additional 277,862 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of A. O. Smith in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. American National Bank grew its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 18.9% in the 3rd quarter. American National Bank now owns 14,470 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $764,000 after buying an additional 2,305 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 483.0% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 196,866 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,395,000 after buying an additional 163,097 shares during the period. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,684 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $353,000 after buying an additional 752 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.05% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market cap of $8.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.77. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.34.

A. O. Smith Company Profile (NYSE:AOS)

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels and motels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; residential and commercial boilers for space heating applications in hospitals, schools, hotels, and other commercial buildings; and water treatment products, including on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon and reverse osmosis products, point-of-entry water softeners, and whole-home water filtration products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

