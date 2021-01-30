A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY) Downgraded to Neutral at BNP Paribas

BNP Paribas lowered shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating on shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an outperform rating on shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating on shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $13.00.

AMKBY opened at $10.45 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.43 and its 200-day moving average is $8.84. The stock has a market cap of $41.87 billion, a PE ratio of 27.50 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S has a twelve month low of $3.54 and a twelve month high of $12.38.

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The transportation company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $9.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.37 billion. A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S had a return on equity of 5.59% and a net margin of 3.88%. As a group, analysts forecast that A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S Company Profile

A.P. MÃ¸ller – MÃ¦rsk A/S operates as an integrated transport and logistics company worldwide. The company's Ocean segment engages in container shipping activities, including demurrage and detention, terminal handling, documentation services, container services, and container storage, as well as transhipment services under Maersk Line, Safmarine, Sealand Â- A Maersk Company, Hamburg SÃ¼d, and APM Terminal brands.

