AA plc (AA.L) (LON:AA) Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $32.98

AA plc (AA.L) (LON:AA)’s stock price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $32.98 and traded as high as $34.95. AA plc (AA.L) shares last traded at $34.95, with a volume of 2,273,184 shares traded.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded AA plc (AA.L) to a “hold” rating and set a GBX 35 ($0.46) price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. AA plc (AA.L) currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 39.50 ($0.52).

The stock has a market cap of £217.17 million and a PE ratio of 2.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 32.98 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 31.41.

AA plc provides roadside assistance, insurance, and driving services in the United Kingdom. It operates through two segments, Roadside and Insurance. The company offers breakdowns cover for cars, motorcycles, caravans, vans, and towing; car, motorbike, van, and caravan insurance; and loans, savings, mortgage, travel currency card, insurance, and credit card products.

