Aave (AAVE) Price Hits $313.89 on Top Exchanges

Aave (CURRENCY:AAVE) traded up 9.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 30th. During the last week, Aave has traded up 50% against the US dollar. Aave has a total market cap of $3.86 billion and $804.81 million worth of Aave was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Aave coin can currently be purchased for $313.89 or 0.00915953 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Aave alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.59 or 0.00068848 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.84 or 0.00052060 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00005823 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002920 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1,578.21 or 0.04605292 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0658 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002917 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 20.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.35 or 0.00030192 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.41 or 0.00018704 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.81 or 0.00014039 BTC.

About Aave

Aave (AAVE) is a coin. It launched on October 2nd, 2020. Aave’s total supply is 16,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,311,027 coins. The Reddit community for Aave is /r/ETHlend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Aave’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Aave is ethlend.io. Aave’s official message board is medium.com/@ethlend1.

According to CryptoCompare, “Aave is a decentralized non-custodial money market protocol where users can participate as depositors or borrowers. Depositors provide liquidity to the market to earn a passive income, while borrowers are able to borrow in an overcollateralized (perpetually) or undercollateralized (one-block liquidity) fashion. The goal of Aave as a protocol is to bring decentralized finance to the masses. Aave protocol has been audited and secured. The protocol is completely open source, which allows anyone to interact with Aave user interface client, API or directly with the smart contracts on the Ethereum network.. Feel free to refer to the White Paper for a deeper dive into Aave Protocol mechanisms. Aave (LEND) is migrating to Aave (AAVE), please refer to the following announcement. “

Buying and Selling Aave

Aave can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aave directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aave should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Aave using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Aave Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Aave and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.