Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Price Target Raised to $140.00 at Cowen

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) had its target price hoisted by investment analysts at Cowen from $113.00 to $140.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the healthcare product maker’s stock. Cowen’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 13.28% from the stock’s previous close.

ABT has been the subject of several other reports. Raymond James increased their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $114.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $126.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $115.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $121.63.

NYSE:ABT opened at $123.59 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $110.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $106.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $219.05 billion, a PE ratio of 65.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Abbott Laboratories has a twelve month low of $61.61 and a twelve month high of $124.72.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $10.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.94 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 18.19% and a net margin of 10.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.95 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, Director Phebe N. Novakovic sold 4,790 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.28, for a total value of $513,871.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 34,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,695,366.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. grew its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 21,010 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $2,300,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Ocean Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Ocean Capital Management LLC now owns 3,783 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $414,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,169 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,825,000 after acquiring an additional 2,454 shares during the period. Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,243 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $684,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the period. Finally, Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 28,858 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $3,160,000 after acquiring an additional 1,071 shares during the period. 72.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. Its Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

