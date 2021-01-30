Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Shares Acquired by Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV

Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV grew its position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,220 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after buying an additional 217 shares during the quarter. Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $1,119,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Price Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 63.6% in the third quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 306 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 278.4% in the third quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 367 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. 72.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ABT shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $128.00 to $137.00 in a report on Thursday. BTIG Research upgraded Abbott Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday. Cowen lifted their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $113.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Raymond James lifted their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $114.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $113.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.63.

NYSE ABT opened at $123.59 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The business’s 50 day moving average is $110.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.79. Abbott Laboratories has a 12-month low of $61.61 and a 12-month high of $124.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $219.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.39, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.83.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.10. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 18.19% and a net margin of 10.50%. The company had revenue of $10.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.95 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This is a boost from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 14th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is presently 55.56%.

In other news, Director Phebe N. Novakovic sold 4,790 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.28, for a total transaction of $513,871.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 34,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,695,366.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. Its Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

