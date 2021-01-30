AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Purchased by Minot Wealth Management LLC

Minot Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 20.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 52,194 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,937 shares during the quarter. AbbVie comprises approximately 1.7% of Minot Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Minot Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $5,593,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Cox Capital Mgt LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 1.0% in the third quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 35,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,076,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Woodstock Corp lifted its position in AbbVie by 1.9% in the third quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 103,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,050,000 after purchasing an additional 1,931 shares during the period. Red Spruce Capital LLC boosted its stake in AbbVie by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 40,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,531,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Pensionfund Sabic increased its position in shares of AbbVie by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pensionfund Sabic now owns 40,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,547,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Finally, LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI raised its stake in shares of AbbVie by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI now owns 209,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,309,000 after buying an additional 1,528 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.49% of the company’s stock.

In other AbbVie news, EVP Jeffrey Ryan Stewart sold 25,290 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $2,655,450.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 76,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,007,195. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 51,990 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $5,458,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 51,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,458,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 308,884 shares of company stock valued at $30,552,196 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

ABBV has been the subject of several research reports. SVB Leerink raised their target price on AbbVie from $119.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Truist initiated coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $111.00 to $117.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of AbbVie from $120.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $123.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. AbbVie has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $112.28.

Shares of NYSE:ABBV opened at $102.48 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $106.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.01. The company has a market cap of $180.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.84. AbbVie Inc. has a 12-month low of $62.55 and a 12-month high of $113.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.38.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The company reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $12.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.71 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 439.24% and a net margin of 18.16%. AbbVie’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.33 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.48 earnings per share for the current year.

AbbVie

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, France, Spain, Italy, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenstrÃ¶m's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

