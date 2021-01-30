AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Sold by Optas LLC

Optas LLC lowered its position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 48.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,572 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,370 shares during the period. Optas LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $276,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in AbbVie in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Harding Loevner LP lifted its stake in AbbVie by 118.4% during the third quarter. Harding Loevner LP now owns 332 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in AbbVie in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc raised its stake in shares of AbbVie by 70.8% during the third quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horrell Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in AbbVie in the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.49% of the company’s stock.

ABBV has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on AbbVie from $119.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on AbbVie from $120.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut AbbVie from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $123.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. AbbVie currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $112.28.

ABBV stock opened at $102.48 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.38. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $106.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.01. AbbVie Inc. has a 1-year low of $62.55 and a 1-year high of $113.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $180.93 billion, a PE ratio of 21.67, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.84.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The company reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $12.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.71 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 439.24% and a net margin of 18.16%. The firm’s revenue was up 51.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.33 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other AbbVie news, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 51,990 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $5,458,950.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,990 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,458,950. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard A. Gonzalez sold 231,604 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.88, for a total value of $22,437,795.52. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 308,884 shares of company stock valued at $30,552,196. 0.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, France, Spain, Italy, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenstrÃ¶m's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

