Abiomed (NASDAQ:ABMD) PT Raised to $245.00 at Morgan Stanley

Abiomed (NASDAQ:ABMD) had its price objective boosted by Morgan Stanley from $238.00 to $245.00 in a report released on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Abiomed from $280.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. TheStreet raised shares of Abiomed from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Abiomed from $350.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Abiomed presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $272.00.

ABMD opened at $348.25 on Friday. Abiomed has a 12 month low of $119.01 and a 12 month high of $387.40. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $315.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $289.89. The stock has a market cap of $15.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.54, a P/E/G ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 1.41.

Abiomed (NASDAQ:ABMD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $231.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $226.31 million. Abiomed had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 15.34%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Abiomed will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Andrew J. Greenfield sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.00, for a total value of $1,605,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 26,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,644,530. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Andrew J. Greenfield sold 7,156 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.87, for a total transaction of $2,117,245.72. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 13,656 shares of company stock valued at $4,125,656. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Abiomed by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,945,608 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,093,171,000 after purchasing an additional 27,625 shares during the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Abiomed by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 1,494,965 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $414,195,000 after acquiring an additional 30,501 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Abiomed by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 569,319 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $155,117,000 after acquiring an additional 33,013 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in shares of Abiomed by 10.3% during the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 400,640 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $111,001,000 after purchasing an additional 37,541 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Abiomed by 23.3% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 377,134 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $104,488,000 after purchasing an additional 71,308 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.95% of the company’s stock.

Abiomed, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It also provides a continuum of care to heart failure patients. The company offers Impella 2.5 catheter, a percutaneous micro heart pump with integrated motor and sensors for use in interventional cardiology; and Impella CP, a device used by interventional cardiologists to support patients in the cath lab and cardiac surgeons in the heart surgery suite.

