Abiomed (NASDAQ:ABMD) Sets New 52-Week High on Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock traded as high as $373.27 and last traded at $368.74, with a volume of 7184 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $328.60.

The medical equipment provider reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $231.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $226.31 million. Abiomed had a return on equity of 15.34% and a net margin of 25.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share.

Several research firms have recently commented on ABMD. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Abiomed from $238.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday. SVB Leerink upped their price target on Abiomed from $320.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Abiomed from $350.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Abiomed from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $272.00.

In related news, Director Martin P. Sutter sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.94, for a total transaction of $403,410.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 184,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,689,354.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Andrew J. Greenfield sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.00, for a total value of $1,605,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 26,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,644,530. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,656 shares of company stock worth $4,125,656 in the last ninety days. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Abiomed by 0.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,945,608 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,093,171,000 after purchasing an additional 27,625 shares during the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Abiomed by 2.1% in the third quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 1,494,965 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $414,195,000 after purchasing an additional 30,501 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Abiomed by 6.2% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 569,319 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $155,117,000 after purchasing an additional 33,013 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in Abiomed by 10.3% in the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 400,640 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $111,001,000 after purchasing an additional 37,541 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Abiomed by 23.3% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 377,134 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $104,488,000 after purchasing an additional 71,308 shares during the last quarter. 93.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company has a market cap of $15.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $315.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $289.89.

Abiomed, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It also provides a continuum of care to heart failure patients. The company offers Impella 2.5 catheter, a percutaneous micro heart pump with integrated motor and sensors for use in interventional cardiology; and Impella CP, a device used by interventional cardiologists to support patients in the cath lab and cardiac surgeons in the heart surgery suite.

