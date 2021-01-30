Abundance Wealth Counselors Buys 174 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Abundance Wealth Counselors increased its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 12.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,521 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises approximately 0.7% of Abundance Wealth Counselors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Abundance Wealth Counselors’ holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,666,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOGL. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its stake in Alphabet by 1.0% in the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 623 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $913,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the period. Family Firm Inc. raised its stake in Alphabet by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 319 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $551,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the period. Aries Wealth Management raised its stake in Alphabet by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 1,196 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,150,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the period. Manchester Financial Inc. raised its stake in Alphabet by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 153 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the period. Finally, PDS Planning Inc raised its stake in Alphabet by 2.0% in the third quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 362 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $531,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $1,827.36 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,008.87 and a 52-week high of $1,932.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1,772.17 and a 200 day moving average of $1,637.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.24 trillion, a PE ratio of 35.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a current ratio of 3.41.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Alphabet from $2,020.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Alphabet to $2,000.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. KeyCorp reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $2,060.00 target price (up previously from $1,970.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on Alphabet from $1,600.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,643.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,864.62.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

Recommended Story: Stop Order

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.