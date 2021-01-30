Acasti Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ACST) Short Interest Up 428.2% in January

Acasti Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ACST) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,590,000 shares, an increase of 428.2% from the December 31st total of 301,000 shares. Approximately 1.7% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 38,960,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Acasti Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.43.

Get Acasti Pharma alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ACST opened at $0.65 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.41. The company has a market cap of $63.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.93 and a beta of 2.45. Acasti Pharma has a 12-month low of $0.17 and a 12-month high of $1.09.

Acasti Pharma (NASDAQ:ACST) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.02.

About Acasti Pharma

Acasti Pharma Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of prescription drugs for the treatment of cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidate is CaPre, an omega-3 phospholipid therapeutic that is in Phase III clinical trial to treat patients with hypertriglyceridemia; and TRILOGY that is in Phase III to evaluate the safety and efficacy of CaPre in patients with sHTG.

Further Reading: Forex

Receive News & Ratings for Acasti Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acasti Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.