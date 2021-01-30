Accel Entertainment (NYSE:ACEL) Given New $15.50 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

Accel Entertainment (NYSE:ACEL) had its price target lifted by The Goldman Sachs Group from $14.50 to $15.50 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on ACEL. Zacks Investment Research lowered Accel Entertainment from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a hold rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Accel Entertainment in a research report on Sunday, November 8th.

Shares of Accel Entertainment stock opened at $9.63 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.35 and its 200-day moving average is $10.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $898.30 million, a PE ratio of -28.32 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 3.99, a current ratio of 3.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. Accel Entertainment has a 12-month low of $5.22 and a 12-month high of $15.11.

Accel Entertainment (NYSE:ACEL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $136.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.37 million. Accel Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 5.46% and a negative net margin of 6.52%. Analysts expect that Accel Entertainment will post 0.11 EPS for the current year.

In other Accel Entertainment news, CFO Brian M. Carroll sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.01, for a total value of $600,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 267,652 shares in the company, valued at $2,679,196.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Derek Harmer sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.11, for a total value of $118,430.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 174,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,593,867.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 176,000 shares of company stock worth $1,711,050 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 19.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ACEL. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Accel Entertainment by 26.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,934,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,257,000 after acquiring an additional 609,345 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Accel Entertainment by 4.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,919,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,269,000 after purchasing an additional 136,797 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Accel Entertainment in the third quarter valued at approximately $7,872,000. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Accel Entertainment by 27.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 717,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,685,000 after purchasing an additional 153,708 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of Accel Entertainment by 67.6% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 662,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,860,000 after purchasing an additional 267,080 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.59% of the company’s stock.

Accel Entertainment, Inc operates as a distributed gaming operator in the United States. It is involved in the installation, maintenance, and operation of video game terminals (VGTs); redemption devices that disburse winnings and contain ATM functionality; and other amusement devices in authorized non-casino locations, such as restaurants, bars, taverns, convenience stores, liquor stores, truck stops, and grocery stores.

