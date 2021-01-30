Accel Wealth Management Acquires Shares of 876 Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

Accel Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SNY. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Sanofi in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Sanofi by 101.4% in the 3rd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 582 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of Sanofi in the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sanofi by 193.8% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 852 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 562 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Webster Bank N. A. bought a new position in shares of Sanofi in the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SNY. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Sunday, October 4th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sanofi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Sanofi in a report on Friday, January 15th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a report on Friday, January 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.67.

SNY stock opened at $47.21 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Sanofi has a fifty-two week low of $37.62 and a fifty-two week high of $55.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.16. The stock has a market cap of $118.22 billion, a PE ratio of 20.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.55.

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $11.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.82 billion. Sanofi had a return on equity of 24.77% and a net margin of 14.49%. Equities analysts forecast that Sanofi will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sanofi Profile

Sanofi provides therapeutic solutions worldwide. It offers Cerezyme and Cerdelga for Gaucher, Myozyme and Lumizyme for Pompe, Fabrazyme for Fabry, and Aldurazyme for mucopolysaccharidosis Type 1; and Aubagio and Lemtrada for multiple sclerosis. It also provides Dupixent for atopic dermatitis; Kevzara for rheumatoid arthritis; Eloctate and Alprolix to treat hemophilia; and Cablivi to treat acquired thrombotic thrombocytopenic purpura.

