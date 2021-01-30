Accel Wealth Management Invests $45,000 in Vanguard Mega Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:MGV)

Accel Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:MGV) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MGV. Strategic Investment Advisors MI increased its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 289.6% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 123,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,682,000 after purchasing an additional 91,458 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,260,000. NewFocus Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 194.6% in the third quarter. NewFocus Financial Group LLC now owns 69,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,366,000 after purchasing an additional 46,211 shares in the last quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 17.6% in the third quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC now owns 217,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,709,000 after purchasing an additional 32,632 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter worth approximately $2,228,000.

NYSEARCA MGV opened at $85.95 on Friday. Vanguard Mega Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $56.00 and a 52 week high of $90.48. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $87.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.09.

Vanguard Mega Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF, formerly Vanguard Mega Cap 300 Value Index ETF, seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of the largest-capitalization value stocks in the United States. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Large-Cap Value Index, which represents the value companies of the MSCI US Large-Cap 300 Index.

