Accel Wealth Management Invests $51,000 in United Fire Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFCS)

Accel Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of United Fire Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFCS) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 2,040 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of United Fire Group by 27.6% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,985 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of United Fire Group by 219.4% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,452 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 3,745 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of United Fire Group by 33.2% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,480 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of United Fire Group by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,323 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of United Fire Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $203,000. 60.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded United Fire Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th.

Shares of United Fire Group stock opened at $27.54 on Friday. United Fire Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.83 and a 1 year high of $47.52. The company has a market capitalization of $689.35 million, a P/E ratio of -5.42 and a beta of 0.15. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $27.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.56.

United Fire Group (NASDAQ:UFCS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The insurance provider reported ($1.37) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.37). The company had revenue of $282.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $278.70 million. United Fire Group had a negative return on equity of 7.65% and a negative net margin of 12.08%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that United Fire Group, Inc. will post -1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other United Fire Group news, CEO Randy A. Ramlo sold 15,749 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.72, for a total value of $373,566.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 85,619 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,030,882.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Michael T. Wilkins sold 2,938 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.79, for a total value of $66,957.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 43,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $997,290.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 6.89% of the company’s stock.

United Fire Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance for individuals and businesses in the United States. The company offers commercial and personal lines of property and casualty insurance, as well as assumed reinsurance products. Its commercial policies include fire and allied lines, other liability, automobile, workers' compensation, and surety coverage; and personal lines comprise automobile, and fire and allied lines coverage, including homeowners.

