Accel Wealth Management Invests $53,000 in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Accel Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 2,917 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $53,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Roble Belko & Company Inc increased its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 171.7% during the third quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 1,459 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 922 shares in the last quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky purchased a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.64% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA IAU opened at $17.55 on Friday. iShares Gold Trust has a 52-week low of $13.80 and a 52-week high of $19.76. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.87.

About iShares Gold Trust

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

