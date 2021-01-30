Accel Wealth Management Makes New Investment in Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF (NYSEARCA:CLTL)

Accel Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF (NYSEARCA:CLTL) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clear Investment Research LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF by 50.2% in the 3rd quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $55,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF by 62.5% in the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $235,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $242,000.

Shares of Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF stock opened at $105.67 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $105.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $105.74. Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF has a 12-month low of $105.52 and a 12-month high of $109.26.

