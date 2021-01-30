Accel Wealth Management Purchases New Stake in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Accel Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,453 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. increased its position in The Williams Companies by 17.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 21,712,057 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $426,642,000 after purchasing an additional 3,264,573 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in The Williams Companies by 22.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,845,604 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $213,115,000 after purchasing an additional 2,011,121 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. increased its position in The Williams Companies by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 8,806,779 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $173,053,000 after purchasing an additional 566,508 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in The Williams Companies by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,133,332 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $120,520,000 after purchasing an additional 137,011 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its position in The Williams Companies by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,222,749 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $63,327,000 after purchasing an additional 66,195 shares during the last quarter. 83.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:WMB opened at $21.23 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $21.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.57. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.41 and a twelve month high of $22.88. The company has a market cap of $25.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 193.02, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48.

The Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last announced its earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The pipeline company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.27. The Williams Companies had a return on equity of 7.77% and a net margin of 1.86%. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.04 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be given a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.72%. This is an increase from The Williams Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 161.62%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on WMB. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered The Williams Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Mizuho increased their price objective on The Williams Companies from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Raymond James increased their price objective on The Williams Companies from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Credit Suisse Group raised The Williams Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered The Williams Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The Williams Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.71.

About The Williams Companies

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Atlantic-Gulf, Northeast G&P, and West segments. The Atlantic-Gulf segment comprises Transco, an interstate natural gas pipeline; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets.

