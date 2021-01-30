Acceleron Pharma Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:XLRN)

Acceleron Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:XLRN) saw unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Traders bought 1,010 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,178% compared to the typical volume of 79 call options.

In other news, CEO Habib J. Dable sold 4,258 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.13, for a total value of $515,771.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 86,046 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,422,751.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Adam M. Veness sold 2,056 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.56, for a total value of $251,983.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 18,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,232,920.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 62,622 shares of company stock valued at $8,025,691. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Acceleron Pharma alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Acceleron Pharma during the third quarter worth $43,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new stake in shares of Acceleron Pharma during the third quarter worth $56,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Acceleron Pharma during the third quarter worth $69,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Acceleron Pharma during the third quarter worth $84,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Acceleron Pharma by 3,951.4% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 126,160 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 123,046 shares during the last quarter. 79.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

XLRN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on Acceleron Pharma from $148.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Acceleron Pharma from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Acceleron Pharma from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Acceleron Pharma from $120.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Acceleron Pharma from $133.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $134.00.

Shares of XLRN opened at $115.53 on Friday. Acceleron Pharma has a one year low of $66.44 and a one year high of $136.25. The company has a market cap of $6.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.61 and a beta of 0.59. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $125.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $111.07.

Acceleron Pharma (NASDAQ:XLRN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $22.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.52 million. Acceleron Pharma had a negative return on equity of 31.62% and a negative net margin of 157.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 438.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.86) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Acceleron Pharma will post -2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

About Acceleron Pharma

Acceleron Pharma Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics to treat serious and rare diseases. It offers luspatercept-aamt for the treatment of anemia in adult patients with beta-thalassemia under the REBLOZYL name. The company also develops luspatercept-aamt for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndromes and myelofibrosis; Sotatercept for the treatment of patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension; and ACE-083, a neuromuscular candidate that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with Charcot-Marie-Tooth disease.

Featured Story: Why Dividend Stocks May Be Right for You



Receive News & Ratings for Acceleron Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acceleron Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.