Acciona (OTCMKTS:ACXIF) Given “Outperform” Rating at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reissued their outperform rating on shares of Acciona (OTCMKTS:ACXIF) in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Barclays downgraded shares of Acciona from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ACXIF opened at $159.60 on Tuesday. Acciona has a 12 month low of $82.10 and a 12 month high of $164.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $147.76 and its 200 day moving average is $122.90.

Acciona Company Profile

Acciona, SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the infrastructure, renewable energy, and other business in Spain and internationally. The company develops, constructs, operates, and maintains wind, solar photovoltaic, solar thermal, hydro, and biomass plants. It also engages in the construction, engineering, maintenance, and management of public work concessions primarily in the field of transport and social infrastructures, including bridges, roads, and special projects; railroads and tunnels; and hospital and university projects, irrigation, and ports, as well as projects in engineering, concessions, and other businesses.

