Acciona, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ACXIF) Short Interest Update

Acciona, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ACXIF) saw a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,400 shares, a drop of 71.9% from the December 31st total of 26,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.9 days.

ACXIF has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays downgraded Acciona from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Acciona in a report on Tuesday.

ACXIF opened at $159.60 on Friday. Acciona has a fifty-two week low of $82.10 and a fifty-two week high of $164.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $147.76 and a 200-day moving average of $122.90.

About Acciona

Acciona, SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the infrastructure, renewable energy, and other business in Spain and internationally. The company develops, constructs, operates, and maintains wind, solar photovoltaic, solar thermal, hydro, and biomass plants. It also engages in the construction, engineering, maintenance, and management of public work concessions primarily in the field of transport and social infrastructures, including bridges, roads, and special projects; railroads and tunnels; and hospital and university projects, irrigation, and ports, as well as projects in engineering, concessions, and other businesses.

