Acies Acquisition (OTCMKTS:ACACU) Stock Price Down 2.3%

Acies Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:ACACU)’s stock price dropped 2.3% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $11.39 and last traded at $11.39. Approximately 27,003 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 74% from the average daily volume of 102,342 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.66.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.01.

About Acies Acquisition (OTCMKTS:ACACU)

Acies Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Cayman Islands.

Further Reading: What does an inverted yield curve signify?



Receive News & Ratings for Acies Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acies Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.