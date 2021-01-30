Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACOR) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $4.32

Acorda Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACOR)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.32 and traded as high as $7.35. Acorda Therapeutics shares last traded at $6.74, with a volume of 449,743 shares trading hands.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ACOR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Acorda Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.25 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 18th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Acorda Therapeutics from $5.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.91 and its 200-day moving average is $4.32. The company has a market cap of $53.89 million, a PE ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.75.

Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACOR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.82) by $1.44. Acorda Therapeutics had a net margin of 29.71% and a negative return on equity of 8.60%. The company had revenue of $53.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.39 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Acorda Therapeutics, Inc. will post -9.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in Acorda Therapeutics by 6.8% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,000,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,030,000 after purchasing an additional 127,818 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in Acorda Therapeutics by 35.6% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 179,426 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 47,154 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its holdings in Acorda Therapeutics by 1,145.6% in the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 672,158 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 618,197 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in Acorda Therapeutics by 166.1% in the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 143,035 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 89,285 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Acorda Therapeutics by 8.9% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 961,460 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $706,000 after purchasing an additional 78,207 shares during the period.

About Acorda Therapeutics

Acorda Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for neurological disorders in the United States. The company markets Ampyra (dalfampridine), an oral drug to improve walking in patients with multiple sclerosis (MS); and Selincro, an orally administered drug for the treatment of alcohol dependence in Europe.

