Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT) CFO Sells $3,303,500.00 in Stock

Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT) CFO Chad M. Cohen sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.07, for a total transaction of $3,303,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 51,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,369,570. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

NASDAQ ADPT opened at $55.47 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -58.39 and a beta of 0.35. Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. has a one year low of $15.19 and a one year high of $71.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $61.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.95.

Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $26.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.58 million. Adaptive Biotechnologies had a negative return on equity of 20.15% and a negative net margin of 132.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.11) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. will post -1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 price objective (up from $50.00) on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.50.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies in the fourth quarter worth $202,000. Calton & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies in the fourth quarter worth $221,000. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. bought a new stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies in the fourth quarter worth $251,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.80% of the company’s stock.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Company Profile

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation, a commercial-stage company, develops an immune medicine platform for the diagnosis and treatment of various diseases. The company offers immunoSEQ research service and kit that is used to answer research questions, as well as to discover new prognostic and diagnostic signals.

