Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT) President Sells $884,100.00 in Stock

Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT) President Julie Rubinstein sold 15,000 shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.94, for a total transaction of $884,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $884,100. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Julie Rubinstein also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 25th, Julie Rubinstein sold 15,000 shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.43, for a total transaction of $996,450.00.

On Friday, January 22nd, Julie Rubinstein sold 15,000 shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.84, for a total transaction of $1,002,600.00.

On Wednesday, January 20th, Julie Rubinstein sold 15,000 shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.59, for a total transaction of $1,013,850.00.

On Thursday, January 14th, Julie Rubinstein sold 15,000 shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.62, for a total transaction of $984,300.00.

On Tuesday, January 12th, Julie Rubinstein sold 15,000 shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.69, for a total transaction of $940,350.00.

On Friday, January 8th, Julie Rubinstein sold 8,814 shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.46, for a total transaction of $532,894.44.

On Wednesday, January 6th, Julie Rubinstein sold 15,000 shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.89, for a total transaction of $823,350.00.

On Monday, January 4th, Julie Rubinstein sold 15,000 shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.17, for a total transaction of $857,550.00.

On Monday, December 28th, Julie Rubinstein sold 15,000 shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.58, for a total transaction of $923,700.00.

On Wednesday, December 30th, Julie Rubinstein sold 15,000 shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.61, for a total transaction of $894,150.00.

Shares of ADPT stock opened at $55.47 on Friday. Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. has a 12 month low of $15.19 and a 12 month high of $71.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -58.39 and a beta of 0.35. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $61.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.95.

Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.01. Adaptive Biotechnologies had a negative net margin of 132.32% and a negative return on equity of 20.15%. The firm had revenue of $26.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.58 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.11) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. will post -1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ADPT. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 price target (up from $50.00) on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Adaptive Biotechnologies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.50.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ADPT. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in Adaptive Biotechnologies in the 2nd quarter worth $246,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 158,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,672,000 after purchasing an additional 12,206 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 251,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,180,000 after purchasing an additional 15,637 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 922.3% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 5,986 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 135.9% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $984,000 after acquiring an additional 11,656 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.80% of the company’s stock.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Company Profile

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation, a commercial-stage company, develops an immune medicine platform for the diagnosis and treatment of various diseases. The company offers immunoSEQ research service and kit that is used to answer research questions, as well as to discover new prognostic and diagnostic signals.

